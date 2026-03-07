USC hosts Perry and UCLA

UCLA Bruins (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-12, 7-12 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits USC after Trent Perry scored 20 points in UCLA’s 72-52 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Trojans have gone 9-6 in home games. USC scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Bruins are 12-7 in conference matchups. UCLA is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 7.5.

USC scores 78.9 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.0 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UCLA won 81-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Dent led UCLA with 30 points, and Chad Baker-Mazara led USC with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker-Mazara is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Alijah Arenas is averaging 15.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bruins. Perry is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press