Boston College defeats Notre Dame 77-69, looks to take last spot in ACC Tournament

BOSTON (AP) — Fred Payne scored 24 points, Boston College rallied late in the second half, and the Eagles defeated Notre Dame 77-69 on Saturday, the last day of the ACC regular season.

The win moved Boston College (11-20, 4-14 ACC) into position to possibly take 15th place in the ACC standings. Still, the Eagles need Pittsburgh (4-13 ACC) to lose to Syracuse later in the day in order to take the spot. Boston College holds the tiebreaker with Pitt.

Notre Dame (13-18, 4-14) won’t qualify for the 15-team ACC Tournament because of tiebreakers.

Boston College, which hadn’t led since it was 19-17 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half, surged in front 61-53 at the end of an 11-0 run with 5 1/2 minutes left in the game. The Eagles extended their lead to 65-56 with three minutes remaining.

The second of back-to-back three-point plays by Jalen Haralson got the Fighting Irish within four points with 1:16 to go, but Boston College wrapped it up by making seven free throws in the final minute.

Boston College made 31 of 41 free-throw attempts, and Notre Dame made 14 of 21 from the line.

Chase Forte scored 14, Jayden Hastings 12 and Boden Kapke 11 for Boston College.

Haralson, a freshman, scored 21 points, and Brady Koehler had the second double-double of his freshman season with 11 rebounds and 10 points for Notre Dame. Shrewsberry scored 14 points, and Cole Certa added 10.

Shrewsberry buried three 3-pointers in the first half, and Notre Dame led 33-30 at the break. Boston College did not make a shot in the final nine minutes of the half, missing 13 in a row.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball