UConn women roll past Georgetown in Big East tournament opener 84-39

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The No. 1 UConn women rolled to an 84-39 win over Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament on Saturday to extend its winning streak to 48 games.

UConn (32-0) won its 37th consecutive conference tournament game and 43rd in a row against the Hoyas.

Georgetown fell to 14-17 on the season.

Georgetown, which has lost to UConn in the Big East tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons, had just four points in the third quarter.

Up next

Georgetown: End of the season.

UConn: Plays either Marquette or Creighton in Sunday’s Big East semifinals.

By JIM FULLER

Associated Press