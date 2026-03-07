Tall scores 22, St. Rose 17 and No. 23 Princeton women wrap up Ivy title with 78-55 win over Yale

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Fadima Tall scored 22 points, Madison St. Rose added 17 and No. 23 Princeton captured the Ivy League regular-season title with a 78-55 victory over Yale on Saturday.

Leading by 10 points heading to the fourth quarter, Princeton (24-3, 12-2 Ivy League) blew the game open in the final 10 minutes. St. Rose and Tall each scored seven of Princeton’s 26 points in the final period.

Not long after Princeton’s win, Harvard closed out a 68-64 victory over Columbia, which dropped the Lions one game behind Princeton in the final standings.

Tall made 8 of 10 shots and 5 of 6 free throws. She had five rebounds and four steals. St. Rose made 7 of 11 shots and all three of her free throws as Princeton went 16-for-18 from the line. Skye Belker added 14 points.

Ciniya Moore led Yale (7-20, 3-11) with 19 points, and Marisa Chapman scored 16.

Yale raced out to a 22-15 lead through one quarter before Princeton rallied in the second. The Tigers tied it at 26 midway through the quarter. A 3-pointer by Toby Nweke and three points from Tall led a 6-0 run in the final two minutes, putting the Tigers up 40-32 at halftime.

Up next

Princeton will be the top seed at the four-team Ivy Madness beginning Friday in Ithaca, New York.

Yale did not qualify for the conference tournament. ___

