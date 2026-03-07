Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
66.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pierre scores 18 to lift TCU past Cincinnati, 73-63

By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, Liutauras Lelevicius added 14 points, and TCU took down Cincinnati 73-63 in a regular-season finale for both teams.

David Punch scored 13 points, dished seven assists and grabbed three steals for the Horned Frogs (21-10, 11-7 Big 12). It was their fifth straight win, setting a new program-best in Big 12 play.

Pierre was 7-for-11 from the field, and the Frogs shot 44% overall and 27% from deep. Cincinnati shot 44% and 42%, respectively.

The game was back-and-forth for much of the first half, with neither team leading by more than four points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Micah Robinson sent the Horned Frogs to the locker room up 32-29.

TCU pulled away in the second half with an early 9-0 run that put them ahead 45-35, and it led by double-figures for most of the final frame. The Frogs did not make a basket in the last 3:28, but went 10-for-12 from the charity stripe to secure the win.

Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats (17-14, 9-9) with 19 points (7-of-14 shooting), four rebounds and two blocks. Baba Miller hauled in 14 rebounds as Cincinnati won the glass battle, 37-30.

Up next

Both teams await seeding in the Big 12 Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.