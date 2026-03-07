No. 6 Iowa State blows out Sun Devils 86-65 after scoring 24 straight points in 2nd half

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic had 16 points apiece, and No. 6 Iowa State scored 24 straight points to break open an 86-65 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.

The Sun Devils led 45-41 when the game turned early in the second half. Momcilovic and Jefferson hit consecutive 3s to start the decisive run. Jefferson riled the Hilton Coliseum crowd when he blocked Anthony Johnson’s layup attempt and sped down the court to take Nate Heise’s long pass for a dunk.

Arizona State missed 11 shots and committed five turnovers before Massamba Diop made a free throw for his team’s first points in almost nine minutes. Arizona State’s field-goal drought lasting nearly 11 minutes ended on Andrija Grbovic’s 3-pointer with 6:21 to play. At that point, the Cyclones led by 19.

The 24-0 run was the biggest in coach TJ Otzelberger’s five years and the Cyclones’ 39th double-digit run this season, most in the nation.

Iowa State (25-6, 12-6 Big 12) outscored ASU 49-24 in the second half, the Sun Devils’ fewest points after half since they managed just 21 in a loss to the Cyclones last season.

Diop led the Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11) with 12 points but committed seven of their season-high 23 turnovers.

Up next

Arizona State: Sun Devils are the No. 12 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will play Baylor or Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Cyclones are the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will play Arizona State, Baylor or Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

