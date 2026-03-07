Skip to main content
Okorie scores 33 and Stanford hits 11 3s to beat N.C. State 85-84

By AP News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 33 points and Stanford hit 11 3-pointers to help beat North Carolina State 85-84 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale.

Stanford (20-11, 9-9) has won four consecutive games while N.C. State (19-12, 10-8) extended its losing streak to four.

Stanford used a 13-3 run for a 71-61 lead with 5:26 left. N.C. State pulled within two points twice inside the final minute but Jeremy Dent-Smith answered each time from the free-throw line.

N.C. State’s Paul McNeil Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left for the final tally.

Stanford shot 62% (18 of 29) in the second half and hit 6 of its 11 3-point attempts. The Cardinal finished 11 of 29 from long range.

Okorie made a career-high five 3s and shot 13 of 22 overall. It was his seventh 30-point game, matching Duke’s Marvin Bagley III (2017-18) for the most by a freshman in ACC history.

Jaylen Thompson added 15 points for the Cardinal. AJ Rohosy scored 14 points and Dent-Smith chipped in with 10.

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead N.C. State. Quadir Copeland added 16 points before fouling out late.

Okorie scored a season-best 19 points in the first half. The Cardinal led 37-34 at the break.

The Wolfpack shot 25 of 34 from the free-throw line overall. Stanford hit 8 of 11 from the line.

Up next

The ACC Tournament starts Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

