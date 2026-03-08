No. 10 TCU pulls away from K-State in 2nd half to reach Big 12 championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 14 of her 22 points in the third quarter and No. 10 TCU used a 24-16 scoring edge in the period on the way to a 74-62 win over Kansas State in a semifinal round game of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs, who were the regular-season champions, will look to repeat as tournament champions Sunday against either No. 15 West Virginia or Colorado.

Kansas State, which played in its fourth game in four days, was the first No. 12 seed to reach the tournament semifinals.

TCU (29-4) received 18 points from Olivia Miles, while Taylor Bigby and Veronica Sheffey each scored 10.

Kansas State (18-17) was led by Jordan Speiser’s 16 points, Nastja Clasussens added 14, Taryn Sides had 11 and Tess Heal 10.

TCU surged early in the third quarter and gradually pulled away, holding the Wildcats to just 25% shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.

K-State used its defense to stay in the game early, with five steals in the first five minutes of the game leading to an 8-0 run and a 10-8 lead. Miles hit a 3-pointer to put the Horned Frogs up 18-13, but when she picked up her third foul at 7:01 of the second quarter, the Wildcats had tied it.

K-State took a 33-32 lead into the half. The Wildcats were led by Speiser with 12 points and Claessens with 11. TCU was led by Suarez’s eight points. The Wildcats hit 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range in the second quarter.

The teams used different methods to keep the game even. While TCU controlled the boards 27-12 and held a 16-8 advantage in points in the paint, K-State forced 12 TCU turnovers and held an 11-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press