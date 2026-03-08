Skip to main content
Baylor coach Scott Drew gets 500th win in Bears' 101-75 rout over Utah

By AP News
WACO, Texas (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored 26 points, and Baylor coach Scott Drew collected his 500th career win with the Bears’ 101-75 rout over Utah on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference regular-season finale.

Drew, in his 23rd season at the helm with the Bears, is one of 25 active Division-I coaches with at least 500 wins (500-285). Drew came to Baylor after a decade coaching at Valparaiso, the final year as head coach.

Yessoufou shot 10 of 16 from the field and Cameron Carr added 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Baylor (16-15, 6-12), which shot 61.5% (40 of 65) overall.

Reserves Michael Rataj chipped in with 14 points and Dan Skillings Jr. scored 10 for the Bears.

Don McHenry scored 20 points and Terrence Brown added 16 for Utah (10-21, 2-16), which has lost five straight. Keanu Dawes scored 14 points but grabbed just one rebound, a season low.

The Utes shot 60% (29 of 48) from the floor and hit 7 of 14 from long range, but committed 16 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Bears.

Baylor opened on a 21-9 run and led 53-33 at the break. Yessoufou scored 15 first-half points and Carr added 12 with a pair of 3-pointers.

Carr’s 3 with 3:38 to play stretched the Bears’ lead to 95-65.

The Big 12 Conference Tournament starts Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

