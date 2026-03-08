Skip to main content
Daniels Jr.’s 32 points lead Cal Baptist past Southern Utah 82-75

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 32 points led Cal Baptist over Southern Utah 82-75 on Saturday.

Daniels shot 12 of 20 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Lancers (23-8, 13-5 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Jayden Jackson shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Elijah Duval led the Thunderbirds (10-21, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, four assists and four steals. Southern Utah also got 14 points and six rebounds from Jaiden Feroah. Cale Barclay also had 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

