Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Francisco beats Portland in West Coast Conference Tournament 82-65

By AP News

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — David Fuchs had 23 points in No. 5 seed San Francisco’s 82-65 win over ninth-seeded Portland on Saturday night in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

San Francisco (17-15) plays No. 4 seed Oregon State in the quarterfinals Sunday.

Fuchs added 16 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ryan Beasley had 12 points and shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Joel Foxwell led the Pilots (15-19) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six assists. Jermaine Ballisager Webb added 11 points for Portland. Cameron Williams also had nine points.

San Francisco got a team-high 15 points across the first half from Fuchs, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 29-29. San Francisco outscored Portland by 17 points in the second half, and Riley scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.