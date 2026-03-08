Oregon State Beavers and San Francisco Dons square off in WCC Tournament

San Francisco Dons (17-15, 9-10 WCC) vs. Oregon State Beavers (16-15, 9-9 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and San Francisco play in the WCC Tournament.

The Beavers are 9-9 against WCC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Oregon State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dons are 9-10 against WCC teams. San Francisco averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Oregon State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 74.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 74.4 Oregon State allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Oregon State won the last meeting 90-63 on Feb. 13. Jorge Diaz Graham scored 18 to help lead Oregon State to the victory, and Ryan Beasley scored 17 points for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Johan Munch is averaging 11.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games.

Beasley is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dons. Legend Smiley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press