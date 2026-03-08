Tulane hosts McDaniel and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (12-18, 7-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-13, 8-9 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Tulane after Dug McDaniel scored 25 points in Memphis’ 96-89 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave are 10-7 on their home court. Tulane has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 7-10 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulane averages 71.8 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 75.9 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 74.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 75.1 Tulane allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Tulane won the last meeting 78-76 on Feb. 1. Rowan Brumbaugh scored 27 points points to help lead the Green Wave to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brumbaugh is averaging 18 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Scotty Middleton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Thedford is averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press