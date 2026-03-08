Njie leads UTSA against Rice after 21-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (5-24, 1-16 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-18, 6-11 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Rice after Baboucarr Njie scored 21 points in UTSA’s 84-67 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls have gone 7-8 in home games. Rice is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-16 against AAC opponents. UTSA averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Rice is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Rice gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Rice won 89-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Trae Broadnax led Rice with 20 points, and Njie led UTSA with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 16.3 points for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

By The Associated Press