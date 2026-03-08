San Diego State plays in MWC Tournament against the Air Force

Air Force Falcons (14-17, 8-13 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (25-4, 19-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays in the MWC Tournament against Air Force.

The Aztecs have gone 19-1 against MWC teams, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. San Diego State is third in the MWC with 13.6 assists per game led by Nala Williams averaging 4.1.

The Falcons are 8-13 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks seventh in the MWC giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

San Diego State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aztecs won 74-57 in the last matchup on March 3. Natalia Martinez led the Aztecs with 22 points, and Milahnie Perry led the Falcons with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Keelie O’Hollaren is shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 8.7 points. Perry is averaging 18 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press