Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
45.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Diego State plays in MWC Tournament against the Air Force

By AP News

Air Force Falcons (14-17, 8-13 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (25-4, 19-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays in the MWC Tournament against Air Force.

The Aztecs have gone 19-1 against MWC teams, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. San Diego State is third in the MWC with 13.6 assists per game led by Nala Williams averaging 4.1.

The Falcons are 8-13 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks seventh in the MWC giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

San Diego State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aztecs won 74-57 in the last matchup on March 3. Natalia Martinez led the Aztecs with 22 points, and Milahnie Perry led the Falcons with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Keelie O’Hollaren is shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 8.7 points. Perry is averaging 18 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.