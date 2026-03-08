UCLA Bruins play the Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Championship

Iowa Hawkeyes (26-5, 17-3 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (30-1, 20-0 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA faces No. 9 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship.

The Bruins have gone 20-0 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. UCLA is seventh in college basketball averaging 84.8 points and is shooting 50.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 17-3 against Big Ten teams. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

UCLA scores 84.8 points, 20.6 more per game than the 64.2 Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bruins won 88-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Angela Dugalic led the Bruins with 22 points, and Ava Heiden led the Hawkeyes with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chazadi Wright averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Heiden is shooting 67.7% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 80.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press