Ashby has 10 3s, 34 points to lead Queens to 1st NCAA berth with 98-93 OT win despite Hunter’s 49

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Ashby made 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points to lead Queens University to an NCAA berth in its first year of eligibility with a 98-93 win over Central Arkansas in the Atlantic Sun Tournament despite 49 points by Camren Hunter.

The third-seeded Royals (21-13) of Charlotte, North Carolina, survived a late fourth-quarter collapse and Hunter’s heroics to reach the NCAA Tournament in its fourth season of Division I play.

Queens had an 11-point lead with 3:25 remaining in regulation but couldn’t handle the Bears’ full-court pressure, turning the ball over five times while Hunter went on a 20-point scoring binge to tie the game at 82.

Ashby scored the first five points of overtime and the Royals kept the lead, making 9 of 10 free throws including two more by Ashby for a 95-90 edge.

All of Ashby’s shots came from beyond the arc, finishing with a tourney record 10 made 3s on 19 attempts. Jordan Watford added 19 points, Nasir Mann 14 and Yoav Berman 10 with Avantae Parker collecting 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Hunter bested his career high by 16 points, hitting 17 of 30 shots, including 8 of 12 on 3-pointers on his way to his tournament-record total. Ty Robinson added 16 points and Javion Guy-King 10 for the Bears (22-12), who were also seeking their first NCAA berth.

The teams combined for 74 3-point attempts, Queens making 16 of 38 and Central Arkansas 15 of 36.

Queens had a six-point lead in the first half before Central Arkansas closed the final 5 1/2 minutes on an 12-2 run to take a 34-30 lead.

