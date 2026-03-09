Skip to main content
Graves sparks Santa Clara to 76-68 victory over Pacific in a WCC Tournament quarterfinal

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allen Graves came off the bench to score 19 points and Santa Clara beat Pacific 76-68 on Sunday night in a West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 3 seed Santa Clara (25-7) will play No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s in a Monday semifinal. No. 4 seed Oregon State will play top-seeded Gonzaga in the other semifinal.

Graves made 7 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers and both of his free throws for the Broncos. Christian Hammond had 14 points and Elijah Mahi posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Reserve Sash Gavalyugov totaled 11 points and six assists.

Elias Ralph sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 to lead the sixth-seeded Tigers (18-15). Jaden Clayton pitched in with 12 points and nine assists.

Graves buried all five of his first-half shots, including two 3-pointers, to guide Santa Clara to a 45-38 advantage at halftime.

Graves hit another 3 to finish off a 12-0 run and the Broncos took a 62-48 lead with 14 minutes left. Pacific got no closer than eight from there.

