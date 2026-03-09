Skip to main content
Troy faces Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Championship game

By AP News

Georgia Southern Eagles (21-15, 13-10 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (21-11, 13-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Georgia Southern meet in the Sun Belt Championship.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt games is 13-6, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Troy scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 13-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is second in the Sun Belt scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Troy is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Troy won 83-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Victor Valdes led Troy with 22 points, and Alden Applewhite led Georgia Southern with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd is averaging 14.5 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans. Cooper Campbell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyren Moore averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Applewhite is shooting 54.6% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

