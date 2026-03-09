Alabama State takes on Alcorn State in SWAC Tournament

Alcorn State Braves (8-22, 7-11 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (10-21, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alcorn State.

The Hornets are 7-11 against SWAC opponents and 3-10 in non-conference play. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Braves’ record in SWAC games is 7-11. Alcorn State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Alabama State scores 73.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 81.2 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 66.9 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 77.3 Alabama State allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Alabama State won the last meeting 81-66 on Jan. 13. Asjon Anderson scored 23 to help lead Alabama State to the victory, and Shane Lancaster scored 15 points for Alcorn State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerquarius Stanback is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jameel Morris is averaging 10.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press