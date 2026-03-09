Oregon plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (11-20, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (12-19, 5-15 Big Ten)

Chicago; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Maryland.

The Ducks have gone 5-15 against Big Ten teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Oregon allows 74.1 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Terrapins are 4-16 against Big Ten teams. Maryland has a 5-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oregon averages 71.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 77.2 Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Oregon allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Oregon won the last matchup 64-54 on Jan. 3. TK Simpkins scored 16 to help lead Oregon to the victory, and Solomon Washington scored 17 points for Maryland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

David Coit is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Terrapins. Andre Mills is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

By The Associated Press