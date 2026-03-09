Gonzaga plays in WCC Tournament against the Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (17-15, 10-9 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3, 16-2 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga squares off against Oregon State in the WCC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 16-2 against WCC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga has a 20-2 record against teams over .500.

The Beavers are 10-9 in WCC play. Oregon State is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga scores 86.0 points, 11.6 more per game than the 74.4 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Gonzaga won the last matchup 81-61 on Feb. 7. Graham Ike scored 35 to help lead Gonzaga to the win, and Isaiah Sy scored 13 points for Oregon State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is shooting 56.4% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bulldogs. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Josiah Lake is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Beavers. Sy is averaging 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Beavers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press