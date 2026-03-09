Skip to main content
Loyola Marymount plays in WCC Tournament against the Oregon State

By AP News

Oregon State Beavers (22-10, 14-5 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (21-8, 15-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and Oregon State meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Lions’ record in WCC play is 15-3, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Loyola Marymount averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 19-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Beavers’ record in WCC action is 14-5. Oregon State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Loyola Marymount scores 71.1 points, 10.8 more per game than the 60.3 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lions won 71-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Maya Hernandez led the Lions with 20 points, and Kennedie Shuler led the Beavers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lions. Andjela Matic is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jenna Villa is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. Shuler is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

