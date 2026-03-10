Santa Clara beats No. 21 Saint Mary’s 76-71, advances to WCC title game vs Gonzaga

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sash Gavalyugov scored 23 points including a back-breaking 3-pointer to lead Santa Clara to a 76-71 victory over No. 21 Saint Mary’s in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday night to take a big step toward making the Big Dance.

The Broncos (26-7) will play No. 12 Gonzaga (29-3) in the championship game on Tuesday night. The winner receives the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

While the Bulldogs are safely in the tournament, Santa Clara was considered on the bubble. The Broncos entered this game No. 42 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 37 in Kenpom.

Saint Mary’s (27-5) could take a hit in the tournament seeding, but the Gaels figure to get into the field of 68. They were No. 20 in the NET and No. 22 in KenPom.

This is the first time since 2021 that the WCC final hasn’t been between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.

Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek claimed his 600th career victory, a somewhat mild upset over the Gaels, who were favored by 5 1/2 points at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Elijah Mahi added 19 points for the Broncos and Allen Graves finished with 10.

Paulius Murauskas scored 26 points to lead Saint Mary’s, Mikey Lewis had 23 and Andrew McKeever totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds.

There were 14 lead changes and six ties, and the largest advantage by either team was seven points.

The Broncos were clinging to a two-point lead in the closing seconds, and Gavalyugov drained a 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds left to beat the shot clock. A shot that put Santa Clara in its first WCC final since 2007.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer