UMass takes on Toledo in MAC Tournament

Toledo Rockets (15-14, 9-9 MAC) vs. UMass Minutewomen (23-6, 15-3 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 5:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Toledo in the MAC Tournament.

The Minutewomen’s record in MAC play is 15-3, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. UMass is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 9-9 against MAC teams. Toledo ranks third in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Fedd-Robinson averaging 5.0.

UMass averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.7 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Toledo won the last meeting 60-52 on Feb. 18. Patricia Anumgba scored 22 to help lead Toledo to the victory, and Megan Olbrys scored 20 points for UMass.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahmani McKayle is averaging 16.2 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.2 points for the Rockets. Anumgba is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

By The Associated Press