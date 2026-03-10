Morgan State Bears and Delaware State Hornets square off in MEAC Tournament

Delaware State Hornets (7-22, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (14-15, 10-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Delaware State meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bears have gone 10-4 against MEAC teams, with a 4-11 record in non-conference play. Morgan State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 2-12 in MEAC play. Delaware State has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

Morgan State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Morgan State has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Morgan State won the last meeting 82-68 on Feb. 21. Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 25 to help lead Morgan State to the victory, and Jalen St. Clair scored 11 points for Delaware State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Worrell is averaging 17.4 points for the Bears. Elijah Davis is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ponce James is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Webb is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press