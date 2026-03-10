UMBC Retrievers square off against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in America East Tournament

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-17, 10-7 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (22-8, 15-2 America East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays in the America East Tournament against UMass-Lowell.

The Retrievers’ record in America East games is 15-2, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. UMBC ranks fourth in the America East with 12.3 assists per game led by Anthony Valentine averaging 4.0.

The River Hawks’ record in America East action is 10-7. UMass-Lowell has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

UMBC’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UMBC won 84-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Jah’likai King led UMBC with 24 points, and JJ Massaquoi led UMass-Lowell with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Armstrong averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. King is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Xavier Spencer is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 11.9 points. Angel Montas is averaging 21.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press