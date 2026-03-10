Nevada meets Air Force in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (3-28, 0-20 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (20-11, 12-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Air Force play in the MWC Tournament.

The Wolf Pack are 12-8 against MWC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Nevada scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Falcons are 0-20 in MWC play. Air Force is 2-24 against opponents with a winning record.

Nevada is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 62.1 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 71.9 Nevada gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Nevada won the last meeting 74-59 on March 8. Corey Camper Jr. scored 18 to help lead Nevada to the win, and Kam Sanders scored 14 points for Air Force.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Elijah Price is averaging 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Lucas Hobin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Sanders is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press