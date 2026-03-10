Portland State Vikings face the Montana Grizzlies in Big Sky Tournament

Montana Grizzlies (17-15, 11-8 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (20-10, 14-5 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State and Montana meet in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vikings are 14-5 against Big Sky opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Portland State ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Tre-Vaughn Minott leads the Vikings with 8.7 boards.

The Grizzlies are 11-8 in Big Sky play. Montana averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Portland State scores 76.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 74.6 Montana allows. Montana scores 7.6 more points per game (77.7) than Portland State gives up to opponents (70.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Montana won 74-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Money Williams led Montana with 27 points, and Jaylin Henderson led Portland State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Henderson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 20.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press