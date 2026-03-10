Washington Huskies take on the USC Trojans in Big Ten Tournament

USC Trojans (18-13, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on USC in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 7-13 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Washington scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 7-13 in Big Ten play. USC is sixth in the Big Ten with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Jacob Cofie averaging 6.8.

Washington makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). USC has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Huskies won 91-72 in the last matchup on March 5. Zoom Diallo led the Huskies with 26 points, and Alijah Arenas led the Trojans with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Yates III is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals. Hannes Steinbach is shooting 69.2% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 18.5 points for the Trojans. Arenas is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

By The Associated Press