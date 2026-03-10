Minnesota Golden Gophers play in Big Ten Tournament against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Rutgers square off in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-12 against Big Ten teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Minnesota is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights’ record in Big Ten action is 6-14. Rutgers is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Minnesota is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Minnesota allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Minnesota won the last matchup 80-61 on Feb. 21. Cade Tyson scored 27 to help lead Minnesota to the win, and Lino Mark scored 16 points for Rutgers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 19.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Bobby Durkin is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Mark is shooting 54.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 23.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

By The Associated Press