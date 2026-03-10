UCSD plays Cal Poly in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (14-18, 10-10 Big West) vs. UCSD Tritons (22-10, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays Cal Poly in the Big West Tournament.

The Tritons’ record in Big West play is 12-8, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. UCSD is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 10-10 in Big West play. Cal Poly has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCSD is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UCSD won 80-64 in the last matchup on March 1. Alex Chaikin led UCSD with 17 points, and Hamad Mousa led Cal Poly with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaikin is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 10 points. Hudson Mayes is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mousa is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press