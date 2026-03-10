Boise State plays in MWC Tournament against the San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (8-23, 3-17 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (20-11, 12-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays in the MWC Tournament against San Jose State.

The Broncos are 12-8 against MWC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Boise State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Spartans are 3-17 in MWC play. San Jose State allows 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Boise State averages 78.3 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 78.2 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 71.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 73.1 Boise State allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Boise State won the last meeting 84-69 on Feb. 21. Drew Fielder scored 20 to help lead Boise State to the victory, and Adrian Myers scored 23 points for San Jose State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fielder is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Dylan Andrews is averaging 16.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Washington averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Colby Garland is shooting 51.4% and averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press