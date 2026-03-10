Florida State faces Cal in ACC Tournament

California Golden Bears (21-10, 9-9 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-14, 10-8 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Cal in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles have gone 10-8 against ACC teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Florida State is seventh in the ACC scoring 79.9 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Golden Bears’ record in ACC play is 9-9. Cal has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Florida State won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 29. Chauncey Wiggins scored 18 to help lead Florida State to the win, and Justin Pippen scored 19 points for Cal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Seminoles. Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dai Dai Ames is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press