Preston Edmead scores 26 points and Hofstra wins CAA tourney to end 25-year NCAA Tournament drought

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Preston Edmead scored a season-high 26 points and Hofstra is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years after defeating Monmouth 75-69 for the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament championship on Tuesday night.

Third-seeded Hofstra earned its fifth NCAA Tournament bid and first in the tenure of Hofstra alum Speedy Claxton, who has been head coach since the 2021-22 season. Hofstra last played in the tournament in 2001.

A 3-pointer by Edmead gave Hofstra a 64-58 lead with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Monmouth battled back and got within 66-65 on a 3 by Justin Ray with 1:18 left.

Hofstra’s German Plotnikov hit a jumper for a 69-65 lead and two free throws by Edmead made it 71-65 with 14 seconds left. Kavion McClains’ four-point play made it interesting at 71-69, but he missed his next 3-point attempt and Hofstra locked up the automatic bid with four free throws down the stretch.

Cruz Davis scored 12 points and Plotnikov 10 for Hofstra (24-10). Silas Sunday grabbed 12 rebounds.

Edmead’s previous high was 24 points against Monmouth in January.

McClain scored 19 points, Jason Rivera-Torres and Stefanos Spartalis 16 each and Ray 11 for Monmouth (19-15). Spartalis had 11 rebounds.

Monmouth, the No. 4 seed, led throughout the early going and it was 18-13 with 10 1/2 minutes left in the half. Hofstra took its first lead at 24-23 when Davis drained a 3-pointer and the Pride went on to lead 35-32 at halftime.

Before the loss, the Hawks were 8-2 in February and March and had won five in a row.

Up next

NCAA Tournament pairings will be announced on Sunday.

