Colorado State women beat Air Force 56-42 to win first Mountain West Championship since 2016

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brooke Carlson scored 17 points, Madelyn Bragg added 15 and Colorado State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Air Force 56-42 on Tuesday night for the Rams’ first Mountain West Conference championship since 2016.

No. 3 seed Colorado State (27-7) took a 34-32 advantage into the final period and outscored Air Force 22-10. Carlson scored eight points, and Bragg and Kloe Froebe added five apiece in the fourth quarter.

Carlson shot just 4 of 15 from the floor but made 9 of 12 free throws. Bragg made 7 of 8 field goals. Froebe finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Milahnie Perry scored 14 points for No. 9 seed Air Force (16-18). Emily Adams added 12 points and Alexis Cortez chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Rams shot 4 of 8 from the floor and made 14 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter while the Falcons were 3-of-17 shooting overall.

The No. 9 seed Falcons entered as the lowest-seeded program to earn a spot in the title game. Air Force beat No. 8 seed Wyoming, top-seeded San Diego State and No. 5 seed Boise State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Money

