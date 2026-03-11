Iowa State Cyclones and Arizona State Sun Devils play in Big 12 Tournament

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-15, 8-11 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (25-6, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Iowa State plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Arizona State.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference games. Iowa State is 21-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils’ record in Big 12 action is 8-11. Arizona State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Iowa State averages 81.8 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 77.9 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cyclones won 86-65 in the last matchup on March 7. Joshua Jefferson led the Cyclones with 16 points, and Massamba Diop led the Sun Devils with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Cyclones. Jefferson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Moe Odum is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Sun Devils. Diop is averaging 14.4 points, six rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press