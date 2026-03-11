Florida Atlantic Owls face the Temple Owls in AAC Tournament

Temple Owls (16-15, 8-10 AAC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (17-14, 9-9 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Temple in the AAC Tournament.

The Florida Atlantic Owls’ record in AAC play is 9-9, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Niccolo Moretti averaging 3.4.

The Temple Owls’ record in AAC play is 8-10. Temple is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Florida Atlantic won the last meeting 77-73 on Feb. 27. Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 to help lead Florida Atlantic to the victory, and Derrian Ford scored 20 points for Temple.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Josiah Parker is averaging 14.2 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ford is averaging 18.2 points for the Temple Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Temple Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press