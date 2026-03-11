Iowa takes on Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

Maryland Terrapins (12-20, 5-16 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (20-11, 10-10 Big Ten)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa and Maryland meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are 10-10 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Iowa is the leader in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Terrapins are 5-16 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 6-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iowa’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.9 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Iowa allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Terrapins won 77-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Andre Mills led the Terrapins with 24 points, and Bennett Stirtz led the Hawkeyes with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

David Coit is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Terrapins. Mills is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

