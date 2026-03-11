Louisville Cardinals square off against the SMU Mustangs in ACC Tournament

SMU Mustangs (20-12, 9-10 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (22-9, 11-7 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -6.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Louisville plays SMU in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinals are 11-7 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Louisville is first in the ACC with 17.4 assists per game led by Aly Khalifa averaging 2.7.

The Mustangs’ record in ACC action is 9-10. SMU is second in the ACC scoring 85.0 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

Louisville averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 10.0 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 12.5 more points per game (85.0) than Louisville allows to opponents (72.5).

The teams meet for the third time this season. SMU won 95-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Jaron Pierre Jr. led SMU with 25 points, and Mikel Brown Jr. led Louisville with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pierre averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Miller is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press