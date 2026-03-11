Kent State Golden Flashes play in MAC Tournament against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (23-8, 14-4 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Ohio play in the MAC Tournament.

The Golden Flashes are 14-4 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Kent State averages 85.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 9-9 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 8-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kent State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Kent State allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Golden Flashes won 72-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Morgan Safford led the Golden Flashes with 18 points, and Aidan Hadaway led the Bobcats with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cian Medley is averaging 10.9 points and 6.5 assists for the Golden Flashes. Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

By The Associated Press