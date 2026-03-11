UC Davis Aggies face the UCSB Gauchos in Big West Tournament

UCSB Gauchos (18-13, 11-9 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (18-13, 11-9 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis and UCSB square off in the Big West Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in Big West games is 11-9, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nils Cooper averaging 1.6.

The Gauchos are 11-9 in Big West play. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 7.6.

UC Davis averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 77.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 74.9 UC Davis allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UC Davis won the last matchup 85-75 on Feb. 6. Marcus Wilson scored 24 to help lead UC Davis to the win, and CJ Shaw scored 18 points for UCSB.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla is averaging 13.3 points for the Aggies. Wilson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 15.1 points. Colin Smith is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press