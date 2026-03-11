Colorado State plays in MWC Tournament against the Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-18, 7-13 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (20-11, 11-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Fresno State square off in the MWC Tournament.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 11-9, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 7-13 in MWC play. Fresno State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Colorado State makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Fresno State averages 73.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 71.4 Colorado State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado State won 74-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Brandon Rechsteiner led Colorado State with 19 points, and DeShawn Gory led Fresno State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rechsteiner is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Rams. Jevin Muniz is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Gory is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press