McCray leads surging Florida State past Cal setting up ACC quarterfinal matchup with Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robert McCray V scored 30 points and Florida State continued its winning ways beating California 95-89 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The eighth-seeded Seminoles (18-14) advance to play top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

McCray finished shooting 10 of 17 — including a thunderous windmill dunk off a steal. Lajae Jones scored 15 points, Chauncey Wiggins 14 and reserve Kobe MaGee scored all of his 13 in the first half.

Dai Dai Ames scored 27 points, Chris Bell 17, Justin Pippen 15, John Camden 11 and Lee Dort grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for ninth-seeded Cal (21-11).

Cal darted to a 9-2 lead before the Seminoles took control. Florida State went on a on a 13-4 run and took the lead for good on a MaGee 3-pointer with 12:13 before halftime.

Florida State shot 53% (18 of 34) including 7 of 14 — after missing its first five — from 3-point range in the first half. Cal shot 41% (11 of 27) including a paltry 27% (3 of 11) from past the arc in the first half.

The Seminoles led 46-32 at halftime and stretched their lead to 56-39 with 16:31 left.

Florida State has won 11 of its last 14 against conference foes since dropping its first five to start ACC play.

Cal has lost three of its last four and now sweats its potential NCAA Tournament berth fate.

