Butler’s 20 lead Colorado State over Fresno State 67-63 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jase Butler had 20 points in Colorado State’s 67-63 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Colorado State, which has won nine in a row, will play No. 2-seed San Diego State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Butler added nine rebounds for the Rams (21-11). Carey Booth scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Kyle Jorgensen went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jake Heidbreder finished with 26 points for the Bulldogs (13-19). Gasper Kocevar added 14 points for Fresno State. DeShawn Gory finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Booth scored nine points in the first half and Colorado State went into the break trailing 32-27. Butler scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Colorado State to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press