Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pack’s 24 points propel Oklahoma past South Carolina in round one of the SEC tournament

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 24 points shooting 5 for 10 from 3-point range and Oklahoma beat South Carolina 86-74 in an opening-round game of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

The 11th-seeded Sooners (18-14) advance to play sixth-seeded Texas A&M on Thursday.

Derrion Reid scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Tae Davis 18 shooting 7 of 10 and Xzayvier Brown 14 shooting 6 of 7. Oklahoma shot 60% (30 of 50).

Kobe Knox scored 20 points, Mike Sharavjamts 19 and Meechie Johnson 14 for 14th-seeded South Carolina (13-19). The Gamecocks shot 41% (25 of 61).

South Carolina built a 29-19 in the game’s first 10 minutes and the Gamecocks led 39-28 after Knox made a 3-pointer with 5:24 before halftime.

Down the stretch, the Sooners outscored South Carolina 14-3 to tie it at 42 at halftime. Oklahoma emerged from the break continuing its offensive spurt and outscored the Gamecocks 13-5 in the first five minutes of the second half and led 56-47.

Johnson’s 3-pointer with 10:52 left brought the Gamecocks within 61-56 but they would never get closer.

Brown’s 3 with 7:53 to go made it 70-60 and Oklahoma led by double digits for the remainder.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.