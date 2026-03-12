Skip to main content
Brickner, Idaho beat Montana for Big Sky Conference title, clinch 1st NCAA berth since 1990

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Brickner had 23 points and 10 rebounds — his first double-double of the season — and Brody Rowbury scored 12 points to help seventh-seeded Idaho beat No. 4 seed Montana 77-66 on Wednesday night to win the Big Sky Conference Tournament and clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Idaho (21-14), which played its fourth game in five days, has won five in a row and won the Big Sky Conference Tournament for the first time since 1990. The Vandals snapped a nine-game losing streak against Montana and leads the series 113-99.

Kolton Mitchell added 11 points and Trevon Blassingame scored 10 for Idaho.

Under third-year coach Alex Pribble, the Vandals have their most victories since they also won 21 games in 2015-16.

Money Williams and Te’Jon Sawyer led the Grizzlies (18-16) with 19 points apiece and Brooklyn Hicks scored 11.

Williams scored a tournament-record 91 points, breaking the mark of 83 set by Montana’s Anthony Johnson in 2010.

The Grizzlies beat No. 1 seed Portland State 75-72 and Idaho knocked off third-seeded Eastern Washington 81-68 in the semifinals.

Up next

Idaho: Looks to Selection Sunday.

Montana: Awaits a potential postseason invitation.

