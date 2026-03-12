North Carolina meets Clemson in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (23-9, 13-6 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (24-7, 12-6 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina plays in the ACC Tournament against Clemson.

The Tar Heels are 12-6 against ACC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina ranks third in the ACC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Wilson averaging 6.6.

The Tigers are 13-6 against ACC teams. Clemson scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

North Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tar Heels won 67-63 in the last matchup on March 4. Luka Bogavac led the Tar Heels with 20 points, and RJ Godfrey led the Tigers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Bogavac is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Godfrey is averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Ace Buckner is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press