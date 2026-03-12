Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Diego State Aztecs play in MWC Tournament against the Colorado State Rams

By AP News

Colorado State Rams (21-11, 12-9 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (20-10, 14-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Colorado State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 14-6, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference games. San Diego State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 12-9 against MWC teams. Colorado State is third in the MWC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

San Diego State averages 79.4 points, 8.3 more per game than the 71.1 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than San Diego State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado State won 83-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Jase Butler led Colorado State with 25 points, and Reese Dixon-Waters led San Diego State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon-Waters is averaging 13.2 points for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Rechsteiner averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Butler is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.