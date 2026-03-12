Missouri Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats (20-12, 11-8 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers are 10-8 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Missouri is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 11-8 in SEC play. Kentucky is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Missouri scores 79.9 points, 5.9 more per game than the 74.0 Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Missouri won 73-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 21 points, and Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.5 points. Mitchell is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Oweh is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press